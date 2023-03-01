AGARTALA: A day before the counting of votes in Tripura, the state police has seized huge quantity of ganja.

The seized ganja consignment has been estimated to be wroth Rs 3 crore.

Sources said that the ganja consignment was seized during routine frisking of vehicles by Tripura police and CAPF personnel along national highway in Gandacherra under Dhalai district.

During the search operation police recovered around 2000 kgs of cannabis from a container truck and from car at Ganganagar in Dhalai district of Tripura.

Notably, there have been numerous instances in the past one year where drugs and contraband items worth crores of rupees were seized by the Tripura police.

Earlier, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha had stated that the state government will adopt a “zero tolerance policy against drugs dealers”.