Agartala: A court in Tripura handed down life imprisonment to four individuals, which includes a traffic policeman, for the brutal stabbing of a bank manager four years ago.

The West Tripura District and Sessions Court presided over by Judge Subhasish Sharma Roy, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six-month jail term.

Also Read: Assam: 13-year-old boy allegedly killed by 16-year-old friend in Silchar

The incident occurred on August 3, 2019, when Bodhisatwa Das, the branch manager of United Commercial Bank (UCI) in Dharmanagar, North Tripura district, was fatally stabbed by four assailants.

The attackers were identified as traffic sub-inspector Sukanta Biswas, businessmen Sumit Chowdhury and Sumit Banik, and Omar Sharif alias Shoaib Mia. The gruesome act took place in the Jackson Gate area of Agartala during the midnight hours.

Also Read: Assam SCERT scam: Two more RTI activists arrested

The murder stemmed from a heated altercation between the bank manager and the four individuals, who were engaged in a drinking session by the roadside.

Following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), the police arrested the four accused and subsequently filed a chargesheet after completing the investigation.

After careful consideration, the court found all four individuals guilty on Friday and reserved its verdict.

Throughout the trial, a total of 56 witnesses provided their statements before the court, according to Special Public Prosecutor Samrat Kar Bhowmik.

“We strongly advocated for life imprisonment rather than capital punishment, as this case did not fall under the category of the rarest of the rare,” Bhowmik stated.