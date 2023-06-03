Agartala: Five students were injured in a violent clash that broke out between the students of two colleges over the screening arrangement of the movie The Kerala Story at Fatikroy Ambedkar College in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Friday.

Sources said that the trouble began when a group of 10 to 15 students from Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya of Kailashahar in Unakoti district went to Fatikroy Ambedkar College to request the principal for an alternative venue for the screening of the movie. However, the principal of the Ambedkar College was not present at the time.

“The purpose of giving this deputation was to screen the movie The Kerala Story somewhere else instead of at Ambedkar College in Fatikroy. When the students of Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya, went to meet the principal of Ambedkar College for deputation demanding to change the venue, the principal of the college was not present. Later when the students had gone to give their deputation to a teacher of the college, an altercation started between the students of both colleges which subsequently took a violent turn. The students stormed inside the principal’s room and vandalized it,” said sources.

The situation quickly spiralled out of control and turned into a chaotic battleground.

The college authorities promptly reported the incident to the local Fatikroy police station, following which a team of police and TSR (Tripura State Rifles) force reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police have detained ten students of Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya in connection with the violence.