AGARTALA: Flood situation in Tripura worsened further on Saturday as several fresh areas, located on the banks of river Howrah, were flooded due to an overflow in the river.

Official sources said the main reason behind the fresh floods is heavy rains upstream of the river.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, “We are keeping a close eye on the situation. All the people affected by the floods would be financially helped by the disaster management funds. This is nature’s fury and we are powerless before nature but certainly, we shall try our best. Rescue operations are under progress in full swing and all low-lying areas are being vacated”.

Dr Saha physically inspected the flood-ravaged areas and spoke to the people affected by the excessive floods. A total 25 relief camps had been opened in different parts of the state where more than five thousand people took shelter.

Speaking on the issue, SDM Sadar Ashim Saha said, “Relief operations are being carried out all across the state. NDRF, SDRF and Fire Service personnel had been working from Friday night and still on rescue operations at different parts of Agartala’s suburban areas.”

Earlier, Incessant rains since Friday morning flooded all the major parts of Agartala city and its peripheral areas as Tripura received 145 mm rainfall in one day. As the flood situation worsened, the education department ordered the closure of schools and other educational institutions to tackle the situation.

officials said the river Howrah has already crossed the danger level of 10.5 and is now flowing at a high of 10.85.