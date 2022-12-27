Agartala: Tripura Police on Monday morning seized a huge cache of cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh from Jirania in the West Tripura district of the state.

Speaking to reporters, officer-in-Charge of Jirania police station, Naru Gopal Deb said they had prior information that two vehicles carrying cannabis were coming towards the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Agartala under Jirania Police station this morning.

“Tripura Police personnel and jawans of Assam Rifles were waiting in and around the National Institute of Technology, Agartala. At around 9 am two vehicles reached the second gate of NIT and at that time, we detained both vehicles and detained the people including one woman. We have searched the vehicle and seized 18 packets of cannabis which is around 180 kg and the market value would be around Rs 9 lakh”, he said.

The official further said that they have arrested the persons and produced them before the court seeking police remand for interrogation. However as the court is on winter vacation, they will be kept under judicial custody till January 3.

The accused were identified as Sahidul Hassan (23), Hossain Mia (21), Kulsum Bibi (36), Md Jakaria (20) and Ajay Biswas (23).