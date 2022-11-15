Agartala: The police have arrested five people after investigating a robbery case that took place in Agartala’s Jayanagar.

The five were arrested on Monday night after nearly two months after the robbery that took place on September 23.

A woman was robbed of her gold ornaments on that day had then filed a complaint at the West Police Station.

Also Read: Assam: Seven endangered apes rescued in Hailakandi, two arrested

The police based on the complaint initiated an investigation and traced two persons on Monday night.

The police on late Monday night arrested two people named Amrit Roy and Sagar Nama.

Also Read: Assam: Driver killed after train hits truck at railway crossing in Golaghat

Further continuing with the investigation, on Tuesday morning, the police managed to arrest a total of five people.

The Police are now interrogating all the accused in the case to track how they operate.