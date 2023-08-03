Guwahati: An elderly man died of dengue in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday, the first death being reported from the state due to the mosquito-borne viral disease.

The deceased, identified as Subhas Sarkar, was a resident of the Dhanpur area of the district. He was admitted to the Dhanpur primary health centre on July 28 a night with complaints of fever. A blood test confirmed that he had dengue.

Sarkar’s son said that his father had also been suffering from diarrhoea after being admitted to Hapania Hospital in Agartala on July 28 night.

As his condition did not improve, he was shifted to the Dhanpur primary health centre, where he died.

Several cases of dengue have been reported from different parts of Tripura, with the maximum number of cases being detected in the Sepahijala district.

At least 36 patients are currently undergoing treatment for the disease at the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala.

In 2014, malaria claimed the lives of 96 people in Tripura. In 2018, a malaria epidemic broke out in the state, especially in Dhalai district, and six people died from the mosquito-borne disease.

Health officials have warned people to take precautions against mosquito bites to prevent the spread of dengue.