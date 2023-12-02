Agartala: A family of three was found dead in their residence in Sepahijala, Tripura on Friday.

The victims, identified as 70-year-old Chintaharan Paul, 60-year-old Prathiba Paul, and their 20-year-old daughter Manika Paul, were discovered lifeless on the same bed by the neighbours.

The initial investigation suggests that the family may have committed suicide, possibly driven by financial difficulties.

Also Read: Assam: Impostors dressed as police extort money from vehicles in Cachar

Locals stated that the burden of caring for their physically challenged daughter, Manika, followed by the loss of a son years ago, may have been the reason for them to end life.

The police found three glasses containing traces of poison which the family may have consumed.

Also Read: Assam: Direct air connectivity introduced to Bangkok from Guwahati

The glasses had milk in them and it is suspected that the family had consumed it willingly.

An investigation is being carried out by the police on all angles including conspiracy and murder.

Their mortal remains have been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.