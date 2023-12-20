Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPIM Politburo member Manik Sarkar, in an oblique reference to the INDIA bloc, asserted today that a united front must be formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to overthrow the BJP from power.

The senior politician also claimed that the majority of people do not support the BJP, RSS, and VHP.

Addressing an event this afternoon, Sarkar stated that the BJP is actively working throughout the state to suppress the voices of the opposition and is passing a series of bills that go against the interests of the people.

Also Read: Assam: Dr Pranavjyoti Deka wins Sahitya Akedemi Award 2023

He added, “They are enacting laws that were originally created by the British, against which people fought at that time. What the BJP is doing is changing the names of these laws and adding more elements, which is more dangerous than the British laws.”

“As the opposition protested, they expelled many leaders just to pass these laws. This only proves that they have lost confidence in their power and are afraid, losing faith in the people. These are all draconian laws. We must save the country, or else saving Tripura from the misrule of the BJP would be challenging. If they can’t secure the existence of the country, democracy, and the Constitution, how can they save their party? Under the BJP rule, people are suffering a lot; there is a lack of employment, and the prices of essential commodities are rising,” said Sarkar.

Also Read: Assam Deputy Speaker accuses INDIA bloc of being corrupt

He mentioned that a meeting was held in Delhi yesterday with representatives from 28 parties, and everyone agreed that there is a need to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held by April, or whenever decided by the BJP as the Election Commission of India is perceived as spineless.

“To defeat the BJP, we need to garner the majority percentage of votes for opposition parties. Even though we are not in parliament or in government, we prioritize the well-being of the people and the country. Many challenges will arise, but the majority of people do not support the BJP, RSS, and VHP. In these circumstances, we must create unity against this undemocratic force in our state. We must unite people against this undemocratic force,” he added.