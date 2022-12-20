Agartala: Ahead of the Assembly poll in Tripura, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted raids in two locations in the state in connection with three drug trafficking cases.

In a statement, ED said that they have carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in Agartala and Sipahijhala district of Tripura in respect of investigations relating to three drug trafficking cases.

“ED initiated investigations under PMLA, 2002 based on FIRs registered under sections 20/29 of NDPS Act,1985 by Tripura Police and charge sheet filed against the accused persons namely Sujit Sarkar, Bijoy Paul and family members of Paresh Chandra Roy for their active involvement in storage, trafficking and sale of cannabis(Beyond prescribed commercial quantity) which is prohibited under NDPS Act,1985”, the statement read.

It further said that PMLA investigation also revealed that huge amounts of cash were deposited in their bank accounts and also in the bank accounts of their family members.

“During the search operations, the Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs. 2 Crore in the form of bank balance available in bank account, FD, insurance policies and documents of immovable properties have been seized. Further investigation is in progress”, the statement added.