AGARTALA: The deadline for resettlement of the displaced Brus in Tripura has been extended.

The central government has extended the deadline for resettlement of Brus in Tripura till February 23.

This was informed by deputy chief minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma.

Notably, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, on Wednesday, reviewed the progress of Bru resettlement process in the state.

The Tripura deputy CM said that as many as 6302 Bru families have been identified to be resettled at 12 locations in the state.

On the other hand, 4171 Bru families have already been resettled in 10 locations in Tripura.

Process is underway to resettle the remaining 2131 Bru families, the Tripura deputy CM added.

Tripura deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma further informed that 2326 houses have been constructed for Bru families thus far.

The displaced Brus have been living in Tripura for the last 25 years.

These Brus had fled their homes in Mizoram in 1997 following an ethnic tension.

As a part of the Rs 600-crore package announced to resettle them, the Bru migrants will be given free ration and Rs 5000 sustenance dole each family every month for two years.

Rs 1.5 lakh one-time financial support and Rs 4 lakh for constructing permanent houses will also be given to the families.

The Bru resettlement process started in April 2021.

An agreement was signed on January 16, 2020 to permanently resettle them in Tripura.

The pact came two years after another agreement in June 2018 which sought to repatriate them to Mizoram, which was rejected by the migrants saying they were not “properly consulted”.