AGARTALA: In an apparent bid to reconnect with people, a team of CPIM MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar has started visiting several parts of Tripura to interact with locals and highlight their daily hardships before the administration.

The team started its series of deputations to District Magistrates of concerned districts from Gomati and on Friday a similar deputation was sent out at Sepahijala.

After the deputation, Sarkar and his team comprising MLAs Ratan Bhowmik and Bhanu Lal Saha addressed a press conference at Sepahijala district headquarters.

He said, “The BJP leaders are using machines to create rural assets under MGNREGA which is a gross violation of the act. As the works get complete the BJP leaders are demanding half of the wage as the hiring cost of the machine and depriving the poor. Government should look into how it can increase the mandays as well as the wages.”

Sarkar also claimed that schools which came under the purview of Mission 100 Vidyajyoti are charging hefty fees from parents.

“We are against this scheme. In some places, some schools are charging Rs 1000 while somewhere Rs 1500. It is an extra burden on the shoulders of poor families”, he added.

“Our fight for people will continue as this government is completely crossing all limits of being against the common masses. After this government was formed, the ruling party launched fascist attacks on opposition parties. However, the BJP is trying to introspect by changing the Chief Minister but it’s not going to solve the problem”, he added.