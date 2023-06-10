Agartala: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) has raised concerns over the dire conditions faced by people of rural areas in Tripura, including food scarcity, unemployment, and financial hardships.

Radhacharan Debbarma, former Chief Executive Member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, disclosed that a CPIM delegation, led by former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, recently visited various areas in the Dhalai district to assess the living conditions of rural residents.

During their visit to the Thalcherra area on June 7th, the delegation interacted with the locals and discovered the appalling state of road infrastructure. The people in this region are encountering significant challenges in their daily lives.

Also Read: Assam: Pregnant woman assaulted by father-in-law dies at AMCH

They have not been provided any employment opportunities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), and other government initiatives are also failing to take off. Moreover, the residents have not been receiving their wages.

To make ends meet, some individuals have resorted to illegally collecting “Gandhaki” from Bangladesh as a means of earning income. Another source of livelihood, the sale of broomsticks, has been affected due to conflicts between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TIPRA Motha workers.

As a consequence, the local population is facing severe financial and food crises, as highlighted by the CPIM leaders.

Also Read: Assam: Unfilled potholes by Jal Jivan Mission turns into death trap, two deaths in 24 hours

Debbarma further emphasized that the affected people have no alternative means of earning money and are living in a state of uncertainty.

The CPIM leaders emphasized their intention to draw the attention of the BJP government, which has been in power in Tripura for some time, and demanded immediate resolution of these pressing issues.