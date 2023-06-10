Dibrugarh: Two fatalities in Assam within 24 hours have shed light on the growing danger posed by unfilled potholes resulting from the Jal Jivan Mission (JJM) as well as other similar operations that leads to the digging of roads.

The victims lost their lives after their vehicle plunged into the excavated holes intended for the flagship program initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Local reports indicate that a significant number of recently constructed roads in Assam have suffered damage as a consequence of the JJM work.

Although the holes were dug to facilitate water pipe installation, the responsible authorities neglected to adequately fill them once the project was completed.

Tragedy struck on Thursday night when Abdul Rahim (37) from Loharpatty, Dibrugarh, met with a fatal accident after his two-wheeler plunged into a pothole along NH-37 near Grhambazar. Despite immediate medical attention, Rahim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

“A hole specifically dug for the Jal Jivan Mission claimed the life of this young man. The concerned department failed to fill the pothole after completing their work, resulting in this tragic incident,” expressed a local resident.

Local residents of Dibrugarh are now accusing the authorities of leaving numerous unfilled holes throughout the city following the completion of the project, leading to a hazardous situation.

Many accidents have occurred recently in Dibrugarh due to these treacherous potholes. The negligence of the concerned department has also resulted in extensive damage to recently constructed roads in the area.

Raju Roy, a resident of Dibrugarh, alleged, “The holes dug for the Jal Jivan Mission have become death traps for people. Most of the roads constructed in recent times have been damaged due to this project. The concerned department abandoned their work halfway after inserting the JJM water pipes into the holes.”

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan reluctantly acknowledged that a staggering total of 5,320 holes were excavated on Dibrugarh’s roads for the AMRUT project.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with this situation but stressed that the project could not be halted as it is a flagship program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assuring prompt action, Phukan promised that the potholes would be covered within the next five months.