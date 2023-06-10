Dibrugarh: A pregnant woman from Tinsukia in Assam who was assaulted by her father-in-law died at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) while undergoing treatment.

The woman, Sangeeta Sah was viciously attacked by her father-in-law over some family dispute.

What was more tragic was that she was six months pregnant and even her unborn died during the treatment.

According to residents, Sangeeta fell victim to a brutal assault by her father-in-law, Harinder Prasad, on June 4, following a family dispute.

Sangeeta, who was six months pregnant at the time, was attacked by her enraged father-in-law.

She was immediately rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital and later advised to be transferred to AMCH.

Despite the medical team’s dedicated efforts over the course of five days, Sangeeta’s life could not be saved.

The situation grew even more devastating as the six-month-old fetus tragically succumbed to complications.

“On the night of June 6, she developed an infection that ultimately led to her demise. Tragically, both Sangeeta and her unborn baby could not survive the ordeal”, expressed a relative of the victim.

The relative further stated, “She initially responded positively to the treatment. Her condition seemed to improve until June 6, as evidenced by her body movements, indicating signs of recovery. However, her health suddenly deteriorated on Friday, and she passed away during the course of her treatment.”

Harinder Prasad has already surrendered to Tinsukia Police and has been sent to jail.

“My daughter-in-law had been causing problems for me after I expressed the desire to install a CCTV camera at my house. For several days, they prevented me from installing the camera and treated me poorly,” Harinder told the media at Tinsukia Police Station on June 4.