AGARTALA: In a strong show of unity, a conglomeration of 56 organizations gathered on Wednesday in Agartala to advocate for the adoption of the Roman script for the Kokborok language.

The demonstrators emphasized the significance of this demand and issued a stern warning of launching an ‘aggressive’ movement if the government failed to fulfill their aspirations.

Speaking with reporters, Mevar Kumar Jamatia, former minister and prominent leader of TIPRA Motha, voiced his concerns about the politicization of the Kokborok language by both the previous administration and the incumbent BJP government.

“For the past 50 years, the indigenous people of Tripura have been persistently demanding the adoption of the Roman script for Kokborok.

“Language is an issue close to our hearts, and this protest symbolizes our deep attachment.

“During the tenure of the Left Front government, a commission called the ‘Bhasa Commission’ was established.

“Remarkably, the commission’s report revealed that over 80 p

ercent of indigenous people were in favor of using the Roman script for Kokborok. Unfortunately, the previous government failed to implement this recommendation, which is truly disheartening. It’s essential to note that this report is not ours alone but an official government report,” Mevar stated.

Expressing his frustration, Mevar warned of an imminent and forceful movement if the government continued to disregard their demands.

“We have waited patiently for far too long. Both the previous government and the present BJP administration are culpable of playing politics with our cherished language,” he added.