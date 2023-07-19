AGARTALA: Tripura CPI-M MLA Samsul Haque from Boxanagar assembly constituency passed away after he suffered a cardiac arrest late on Tuesday (July 18) night.

Tripura CPI-M MLA Samsul Haque (68) suddenly fell ill on Tuesday (July 18) and was rushed to the GB Pant hospital in Agartala, where doctors after priliminary treatment declared him death.

After the CPI-M MLA’s demise, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha expressed condolences.

The Tripura CM said: “I am deeply saddened by the demise of honorable MLA Samsul Haque of Boxnagar assembly constituency.”

“I pray for eternal peace of his departed soul. Also, my deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” he added.

Furthermore, the Tripura CM also “decided to cancel all my government programmes today following the demise of hon’ble member of Tripura legislative assembly Samsul Haque Ji”.

With Haque’s demise, the total strength of the CPI-M in the Tripura assembly has reduced to 10 MLAs.