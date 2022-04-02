AGARTALA: A constable of Tripura police has been arrested after he was caught by locals while taking drugs inside the jungle at Telimura in Khoai district.

Police officials said Constable Prasenjit Sinha, who was in his uniform, was on Friday first spotted by the locals while entering the forest areas in Balua Chara area.

Driven by curiosity, the locals followed him inside the jungle where he was allegedly found taking drugs.

Infuriated to witness the cop in such a condition, the locals held him captive along with the narcotics substances stuffed in small containers.

Later, it was learnt that the accused policeman is now posted at Taidu police station.

As soon as the police received information, a team of policemen led by Senior Inspector Shubjankar Debbarma reached the spot and took to their custody.

Police sources said the accused had been interrogated in the police custody.

“Interrogation is underway. We shall take legal action against the policeman if he has committed any crime,” said Debbarma.

On the other hand, the accused cop has rejected the allegations labeled against him and said that all the charges are baseless.

However, the incident has raised serious questions on the integrity of Tripura Police.

“When the state government has declared a war against drugs, such incidents really call the police’s role into question,” said a local.