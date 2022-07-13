Agartala: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Szaritha Laitphlang wrote to DGP Tripura police and demanded adequate security cover for Congress Bhavan Agartala and senior leaders of the party in view of the recent attacks the party leaders faced at Agartala and other parts of the state.

Recently the AICC leader along with Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha came under attack at Bishramganj under Sepahijala district. Although both the leaders escaped the fatal attacks unhurt, their vehicles were vandalized by the miscreants.

In a letter, the secretary wrote, “I write to you regarding the conversation with you on 12.07.2022 wherein you were apprised of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state of Tripura. As you are already aware of the incident that occurred on 12.07.2022 wherein two vehicles of the make white Mahindra Bolero bearing Reg. No.TR 01 BC (TC) 4751&TR 01 BG (TC) 5544 were attacked and destroyed by the Bhartiya Janta Party (B.J.P.) supporting hooligans.”

“The incident occurred In broad daylight in the Bishramganj Bazaar area near the B.J.P. office on 12.07.2022. It is extremely worrying that the said incident took place in front of a few police officers on duty in the area who just stood there as helpless bystanders”, the letter added.

“It is also to be noted that the Personal Security Officer (P.S.0) of former M.L.A. Ashish Kumar Saha had immediately apprised the Bishramganj Police Station of the assembly of the miscreants in front of the B.J.P. party office which finally culminated in the attack, however, no prompt action was taken by the concerned police officers”, the letter reads pointing out police inaction.

The letter also referred to the previous attacks and demanded proper security for all.