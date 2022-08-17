AGARTALA: Both the opposition parties in Tripura — the CPI-M and the Congress, on Wednesday, sought inquiry into the file theft incident at police headquarters that took place on August 15.

Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman demanded a judicial probe under a sitting high court judge, while the leader of the opposition – Manik Sarkar followed suit urging Tripura chief minister Manik Saha to assign senior and efficient officials of the police and civil administration to investigate the matter.

According to a police statement, miscreants on August 15 entered the police headquarters and destroyed some files that are dormant now.

Police, however, took prompt action and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Sources in the department said, after the incident all the police personnel posted inside the police headquarters have been put on high alert and the area through which the intrusion took place had been identified and fixed.

Taking strong exception to the issue, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, “Around 182 files were stolen on that day and some of them were recovered. The way the police are presenting the things before the public it seems that the public are so gullible that whatever the police say will be believed. The whole incident is a got up story. A section of the cops posted inside the police headquarters helped the thieves to steal the files as part of a conspiracy.”

Barman, on behalf of the Tripura Congress, demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

“I dare the government to initiate a judicial inquiry under a sitting high court judge. This is an obvious bid to save some powerful people from being convicted for jail terms,” said Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Leader of the opposition and CPI-M stalwart – Manik Sarkar also wrote to Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and urged him to take steps to check such incidents.

Describing the incident as ‘shocking’ as well as ‘alarming’, Sarkar said, “The statement of police has raised the suspicion of people regarding the incident. I hope being the home minister, you (Tripura CM Manik Saha) would soon appoint high level officers to look into the matter. The whole state is waiting to see your response.”