Agartala: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday took to the streets against the exorbitant price hike of fuel, cooking gas, and essential commodities.

The Congress activists burnt motorcycles and set afire an empty gas cylinder to protest the hike in petroleum prices which is burning a hole in the pockets of commoners.

All India Congress Committee National Secretary Szaritha Laitphlang led the protests and slammed the BJP government at the centre for the diminishing purchasing power of the common people.

“The prices of essentials shot up dramatically after the Modi government came to power. The cooking gas, petrol, and diesel which are among the key necessities of people are going beyond the purchasing capacity,” Laitphlang said.

He said that the youth of the country has to take the leading role to raise voices against these issues and make the government hear the voice of the people.

TYPC President Rakhu Das referred to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s protests against the UPA government over the prices of gas cylinders.

“In 2014 the price of cooking gas was a little over Rs 400. Then present Union Minister Smriti Irani took a cylinder on his head to protest against that and now when her party is voted to power the prices of LPG cylinder reached Rs 1300. To add up to the woes, GST is being imposed on food products.

“The people of the country have been pushed towards an uncertain future strategically by the ruling dispensation,” Das added.