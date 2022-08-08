Agartala: The 24-hour shutdown called by opposition Congress in three of Tripura’s eight districts evoked a partial response on Monday.

Around 300 Bandh supporters were detained and some untoward incidents were reported in Unakoti, Dhalai and North Tripura districts.

The Congress gave the shutdown call in support of their 16-point demands, which included cancellation of Agnipath scheme, restoration of legislation and order state of affairs in Tripura, punishment to individuals who attacked the opposition celebration staff, offering Mudra mortgage to unemployed youths, amongst others.

Police said that around 300 Congress picketers together with local Congress leaders were detained during the bandh.

In some areas of the three districts shops, markets, and academic institutes remained closed.

Two individuals have been arrested in Kailashahar in the Unakoti district for thrashing a woman and her son.