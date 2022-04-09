AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday raised serious doubts on the organizational capabilities of the Left parties and claimed that 2.5 years of BJP’s rigorous efforts in the state proved enough to dethrone a party that was in power for 25 long years.

The Chief Minister also advised the opposition parties to learn the art of building an organization from PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Addressing a gathering of government employees and workers from several unorganized sectors, Deb said, “The left takes pride on their cadre-base. They love to identify themselves as a part of an organization by making tall claims but what we have witnessed in Tripura narrates a different story. The BJP in Tripura started working barely 2.5 years before the assembly elections of 2018 and defeated the Left which claims to have the strongest cadre base in the state”.

Also Read: Assam: Two-day Waterways conclave in Dibrugarh from April 11

Deb was addressing a gathering organized by Vivekananda Vichar Mancha (VVM) under the banner “Four Years of Difference”. VVM which initially started as an organization of employees’ welfare has gradually turned out to be an umbrella organization as major trade union bodies came to an understanding with it. Now, the organization has been working as a single platform having representation of all the anti-Left employees’ and workers’ bodies.

Advising the Left to take lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to sharpen their organizational skills.

Also Read: Assam: Truck with huge quantity of ganja seized in Bhawanipur

“We don’t count on booths only. We have people even below that level. In 2017, the BJP introduced the term Pristha Pramukh (Page-in-Charge), a dedicated Karyakarta of the party with a responsibility of 60 voters listed in one page of his locality. He directly reports to booths and a cluster of booths constitutes a Shakti Kendra (Power Centre). As the 2023 polls are drawing near, we have already started working to appoint new Pristha Pramukhs”, said Deb.

The Chief Minister also slammed the Left for allegedly exploiting the working class in the form of donation collection and party works.

“They have a perpetual habit of knocking on doors with donation boxes. Today’s Tripura is free of that. Their leaders have turned politics into their family business and that particular culture no longer exists in Tripura. We work for people and politics is a form of service for BJP”, said Deb.