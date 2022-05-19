AGARTALA: If everything falls in the right direction, Tripura’s new Chief Minister Manik Saha will enter the electoral battle in the forthcoming by-elections.

Saha will fight the elections from the 8-Bordowali assembly constituency, the home turf of former BJP MLA and Congress leader Asish Saha.

Sources in the BJP said, “Dr Saha will contest the elections likely to take place before July 04 next. Everything has been put into order already and now the party has been working extensively to expand the victory margin of CM Dr Saha”.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that Asish Saha was elected in the 2018 assembly election on a BJP ticket but both Saha and Sudip Roy Barman quit the saffron fold followed by a revolt spearheaded by them against the then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

A total of four assembly constituencies comprising 8-Bordowali, 57-Yubaraj Nagar, 46-Surma and 06-Agartala are also set to go for polls.