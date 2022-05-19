The menace of floods continues to wreak havoc in Assam.

Several parts of Assam are reeling under flood waters.

Dima Hasao, Cachar and Hojai are the worst flood-affected districts in Assam.

1 lakh people each in these three districts have been affected by the floods in Assam.

Several agencies including the Army has been deployed to rescue flood-affected people in Assam.

Road and railway link to Dima Hasao district of Assam have been completely snapped due to floods.

6.6 lakh people across 27 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods and landslides.

At least nine people have lost their lives in the deluge in Assam.

Over 48,000 people being shifted to 248 relief camps in 14 districts.

Assam government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed in the floods.

The Assam government has also signed an agreement with regional airline ‘Flybig’ to operate planes in and out of Barak Valley at a ticket price of only Rs 3000.

The Assam government will bear the remaining cost of tickets.

The Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA) informed that 46160.43 hectares of crop land have been destroyed in the current wave of floods.

Photos: