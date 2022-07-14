Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has sent 100 cartons of 750kg of pineapples as a goodwill gift to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The pineapples reached the country through Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura land port around 11am on Thursday.

Attaché Officer Manish Singh of the Indian High Commission in Chittagong received the pineapple at the Bangladesh border on the zero line between the two countries.

The pineapples were handed over by the assistant director of the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Dr Deepak Vaidya and Tripura Port Manager Debashish Nandi.

While receiving the pineapples, Manish said the pineapples would be delivered to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s office through the Indian High Commission.

Assistant Director Deepak said, “We have sent pineapple before. The prime minister of Bangladesh sent mangoes to us. We think the relationship between the two countries is sweet.”

He further said that the pineapples were brought to Agartala from different areas including Kumarghat in the Unkoti district of Tripura state through the Department of Horticulture and Soil Conservation under the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department of the state government.

A total of about 750kg of pineapple was sent to Bangladesh in 100 cartons. The pineapples later left Akhaura in a covered van for the prime minister’s Office.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent 800kg of mangoes as gifts to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.