AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has asked the BJP workers to avoid violence and work for the welfare of people.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said: “I will feel felicitated in true sense when party workers of my party shall work according to the policies and programmes of the party and never indulge in unruly activities.”

The new Tripura chief minister’s statement, in a way, came as an acknowledgement to the allegations of political violence raised against the ruling BJP in the state.

He said, “We have to understand that muscle flexing can never help in winning the hearts of people. Cases of threatening voters or forcefully preventing them from exercising their universal adult franchise are against our philosophy.”

Also read: Flood fury: Tripura mulls transport of food and essentials via Bangladesh

“I understand votes are important to stay in power but rather than threatening people, we should approach them in a decent way. We should work in such a manner that people eagerly vote for us,” The Tripura CM added.

He also said that the BJP workers should continue working for the people of the state as the “party has bigger responsibility to shoulder in the days to come”.