With floods wreaking havoc in Northeast and crucial road and rail links getting snapped, Tripura government is mulling to transport essential goods via Bangladesh.

Tripura is staring at a possible shortage of food and other essentials due to disruption in rail and road connectivity through Assam owing to floods.

The Tripura government is considering transport of food essentials and fuel via the Chittagong sea port in Bangladesh.

The Tripura government is looking for alternate routes for transport of food and other essentials that are fast drying up in the state.

Also read: Assam floods: Food airdropped in Dima Hasao, schools closed in Cachar

The Tripura government is also in touch with the union civil aviation ministry to increase flights along the Agartala-Delhi, Agartala-Guwahati and Agartala-Kolkata routes.

Notably, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has reportedly took up the matter with union civil aviation ministry.