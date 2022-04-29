AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has urged IT firms of Bangladesh to invest in the state.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb said that the state government is ready to offer incentives to the Bangladesh IT firms in return to investment in the state.

According to Deb, Tripura government will provide all the necessary logistical support to the investors and ensure ease of doing business.

Addressing the Digital Bangladesh IT Business Summit 2022 in Agartala Tripura CM Biplab Deb said: “Tripura government is working on a priority basis to promote IT sector in the state. Bangladesh can invest here for data centres, which will help the country in strengthening its service sectors like banking.”

He added: “The Tripura government has given a lot of relaxations for investors such as 50 percent rebate in electricity, rebate in GST for five years, reduced electricity prices for commercial use and 24 hours uninterrupted supply of electricity—a must for any industrial park or area.”

The Tripura CM further said that the state has a high-speed internet gateway linked with Bangladesh’s Chittagong.

All the necessary steps are being taken on Tripura government’s part to ensure ease of doing business, he added.

Biplab Deb said that many foreign companies have shown interest in setting up their ventures in Tripura.

The Tripura CM said: “An America based company has arrived here; they have started their initial work at an IT building. We are looking after all the logistic matters.”

Praising Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasiana, Tripura CM Biplab Deb said: “Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had assured me to open the Cox Bazar international airport for Tripura-bound flights.”

Deb said that the Tripura government has exchanged letters with Prime Minister’s office seeking direct flights in Agartala-Chittagong, Agartala-Dhaka, Agartala-Bangkok routes.