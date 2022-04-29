AGARTALA: Ending all speculations making rounds in the political circles about Trinamool Congress’s future in Tripura, the party announced its full-fledged state committee on Friday.

The announcement of the TMC’s Tripura state committee comes almost after a year the party made entry into the Northeast state with full strength.

TMC steering head Subal Bhowmik retained the highest post of party’s state president while Rajib Banerjee has been assigned as the party’s Tripura in-charge.

The party had succeeded to make a statement by securing considerable vote share in the urban body elections but apparently TMC was seen facing massive erosion in its support base as the only elected councillor joining the ruling BJP.

The TMC state committee also included a six-member core committee with MP Sushmita Dev, state unit chief Subal Bhowmik, Ashish Das, Bhriguram Reang, Ashish Lal Singh and Mamon Khan.

There are eight vice presidents: former MLA Prakash Das, Md Idrish Miah, Tridip Datta, Abdul Basit Khan, Tapas Khisa, Krishnadhan Nath, Kalpamohan Tripura and Pijush Kanti Debroy.

There are five general secretaries: Tapash Roy, Nirmal Kanti Das, Baptu Chakrabarty, Rabi Choudhury and Tapan Datta.

They will be supported by 14 secretaries and seven joint secretaries.

The Tripura TMC will have 72 executive members.

Panna Deb has been made the president of TMC Mahila unit with Sampa Das, Sanhita Banerjee, Dipti Halam, Anita Das, Alpana Debbarma and Archana Kar as vice presidents.

The youth front will be headed by Santanu Saha as president and five other vice presidents -Nilkamal Saha, Anirban Sarkar, Dipannita Chakrabarty, Rakesh Das and Uttam Koloi.