AGARTALA: The Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata bus service, which was slated to resume from Thursday, was postponed due to some “technical reasons”.

This was informed by mayor of Agartala city Dipak Majumdar.

The Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata bus service was supposed to resume on Thursday after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to postpone the bus service was taken at the last minute, as a bus with 16 passengers was all set to leave Agartala city in Tripura to Kolkata via Dhaka in Bangladesh.

“We were ready. But due to technical reasons, the bus service had to be postponed,” mayor of Agartala Dipak Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala – Arif Mohammad said: “We want to start the bus service soon. There is demand in Tripura, as well as Bangladesh.”

According to the agreement between India and Bangladesh, TRTC will run a bus from Agartala in Tripura with Kolkata as destination via Dhaka in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation will run a bus Salt Lake in Kolkata with Agartala as its destination via Dhaka.

People prefer to take bus rides despite affordable flight and train services between Agartala and Kolkata owing to shorter distance (around 500 kilometres) and excitement of experiencing landscapes of Bangladesh plains.

The bus service was first introduced in 1999.