Agartala: After gaining the majority mark in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister and BJP candidate, Manik Saha today directed his party workers to refrain from untoward incidents after the announcement of results.

After coming out from the counting hall, CM Saha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda along with central and regional level leaders.

He also conveyed his warm wishes to the BJP karyakartas including booth presidents, prishtha pramukhs, etc. for their relentless support towards the saffron camp.

He said, “In the coming days, we are determined to focus on ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ and accelerate the development trend across the state. This is the first time, a triangular contest took place in the history of the state.”

“And a peaceful election took place on February 16 last. We had appealed to all ruling and opposition political parties’ workers to refrain from untoward incidents after the announcement of results”, he added.