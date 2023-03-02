AGARTALA: The counting of votes for the recently concluded Tripura assembly elections has begun.

Voting process for the Tripura assembly elections was held in a single phase on February 16.

In Tripura, pollsters are projecting either a clean sweep for the BJP or a hung assembly.

Adequate security arrangements have been made in Tripura to ensure the peaceful counting of votes.

Counting of votes of 60 assembly constituencies is being held in 21 counting locations across Tripura.