Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has accused the opposition Tipra Motha of misleading the indigenous people by demanding a separate state for tribals.

Saha said that the BJP-led government will spend Rs 5000 crore for the welfare of the indigenous people, and not Rs 600 crore as claimed by the Tipra Motha.

He said that the demand for a separate state is a ploy to divide the people and that the state will not be developed leaving behind its indigenous people.

Tipra Motha has been demanding a separate state for indigenous tribals which has been gaining momentum in recent years.

The BJP on the other hand is seen opposed to the demand for a separate state.

Its leaders had accused the Tipra Motha of using the issue for political gains.