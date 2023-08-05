Guwahati: A mob on Friday physically assaulted and injured a 10th-grade student of Koroimura Higher Secondary School in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, allegedly for supporting the wearing of a hijab in the school.

The incident took place following an altercation between students of two communities at the government school over attending school wearing a hijab.

The victim along with other students, had on an earlier occasion allegedly vandalized the school principal’s room, citing that they were upset over the principal barring girls from wearing a hijab in the school.

Following the principal’s “directive”, a mob gathered outside the school campus and attacked him leaving him seriously injured.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the school authorities.

The principal of the school, Priyatosh Nandi told media persons, “After a meeting with the teachers, all students were directed to come to school in proper uniform. However, a few girls were adamant about wearing a hijab, saying it is their religious belief.”

“A delegation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had recently met me, urging the students, irrespective of their religion, to come to school in proper uniform. Though other girls attended the school in school uniform, some of them continued to come to school wearing a hijab,” Nandi added.

The locals of the Bishalgarh area in the district came to the streets in protest of the assault on the student.

Though a tense situation currently prevails in the Bishalgarh area, no untoward incident has been reported so far.