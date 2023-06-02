Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary is a mesmerizing wonder among the many places to visit in Tripura as it is abundant in vivid varieties of flora and fauna.

The woodland located at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala District is around 18.53 sq.km. in area and is famous for its clouded leopard enclosures.

The sanctuary has five sections: carnivores, primates, ungulates, reptiles and aviary. Besides being a wildlife sanctuary, it also serves as an academic and research centre.

Among the primates found in the sanctuary, some of them includes the rhesus macaque, pig-tailed macaque, capped langur and spectacled langur.

Meanwhile, over 150 species of birds have made this sanctuary their home which is full of rich botanical and zoological diversity.

Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary also comprises of several lakes and some of it has boating facilities too.

Wildlife tourism is growing by leaps these days as it gives people the chance to connect fully with nature.

Moreover, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks are the areas where the splendor of natural scenery can be witnessed in a spirit of thrill and extreme happiness

While visiting Tripura, do not forget to visit the beautiful natural spot called Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary located about 25 kms from Agartala and which is one of the majestic places to visit in Tripura.

How to Reach :

The nearest airport is at Agartala and it is situated 34.7 km from the Agartala Airport. The nearest railhead is at Agartala and it is situated 21.4 km from the Agartala Railway Station. Buses and small vehicles are available from the Agartala Bus Stand to Sepahijala Wild Life Santuary and the distance between the two is 23 kms.

Where to Stay :

There is an accommodation at the forest where a dak bungalow, called Abasarika, near the botanical garden, zoo and boating lake attracts the tourists to have a night adventure in the middle of the forest which is a great experience. You can also book your stay at any of the hotels in Agartala through websites such as makemytrip.com or booking.com