Tripura: Child Rights body engages private schools on academic stress & child safety

Agartala: The Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TCPCR) has initiated discussions with private schools across the state to address growing concerns over academic stress and the safety of school children.

The issue stemmed from the school’s decision to prepone half-yearly examinations, which reportedly caused distress among students and drew strong objections from guardians.

As part of the initiative, a TCPCR delegation recently met the principal of Holy Cross School in Agartala, Tripura, following complaints from parents.

Following the concerns, TCPCR member Chameli Saha said that they met the school authorities and noted that students were struggling to complete their syllabus in time.

“The early exam schedule has caused anxiety among students. We raised the issue with the school authorities, and the principal acknowledged the concerns,” she said.

According to Saha, the school has promised to review the exam schedule and consider extending preparation time by spacing out exam dates more effectively.

Acknowledging the importance of mental well-being in education, Saha stated, “Academic pressure should not overwhelm children.”

She said that the children need space to enjoy their childhood without constant stress.

“Through this consultation process, we aim to develop a sustainable stress management framework for all schools”, she asserted.

In addition to academic concerns, TCPCR is also inspecting the safety of school transportation.

“We’re assessing school buses to ensure they are not overcrowded and that children’s safety is not compromised,” Saha added.

TCPCR plans to continue its engagement with schools in the coming weeks to strengthen child rights and promote a stress-free learning environment.