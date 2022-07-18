AGARTALA: Chaos erupted at Maharani Tulsibati School girls hostel at Agartala in Tripura after members of Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) reached there after receiving complaints of ragging on Sunday evening.

The TSF members alleged that girls of junior classes were tormented by the seniors and even abused them physically.

Significant number of parents also supported the allegations raised against the hostel.

However, none from the hostel authorities could be reached for a comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.

Speaking to media, class IX student Airushi Debbarma said that she was allegedly tortured by her seniors for the last two years.

Also read: Tripura: First goods train in two months reach Agartala

“I have been subjected to physical torture as well. Sometimes, they don’t allow me to take food”, she said.

On receiving the complaint, members of TSF, the largest and independent indigenous students’ organization, reached the hostel premises on Monday.

The TSF members met the hostel warden and flagged the grievances of students.

Along with TSF members, some parents also gathered at the hostel premises.

One of the parents said, the hostel authorities are not keen to resolve the problems faced by the junior students.

Also read: 4 lakh national flags to be unfurled across Tripura on independence day

“They have been informed of the problems time and again but due to reasons best known to them the authorities are playing an inactive role. The warden also misbehaves with the parents when they try to approach her regarding the problems of the students,” said one of the parents.

TSF member Ashmira Debbarma said that the hostel authorities had been served with an ultimatum to resolve the problems of the students as soon as possible otherwise the TSF would take the issue to a higher level.

“We have met the warden and told her that it should be stopped immediately. The students must feel safe inside the hostels since they are staying away from their homes. Proper care of the students of lower classes needs to be ensured. If the authorities do not take any step we shall take the issue to higher levels,” said the TSF member.