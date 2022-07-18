AGARTALA: After two-long months, since the first wave of the monsoon floods that wreaked havoc in neighbouring Assam, first of the goods train, carrying essentials, has reached Agartala.

The goods train, first after two months, reached Agartala in Tripura following reconstruction of the damaged railway track in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The railway line running through Dima Hasao district of Assam was re-opened a week ago after necessary repairs and reconstruction.

It was washed away on May 14 at Haflong in the Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam following heavy downpour.

The Northeast Frontier Railway reconstructed the damaged railway tracks and repaired the line on war-footing.

Also read: 4 lakh national flags to be unfurled across Tripura on independence day

Passenger train services in Lumding-Badarpur section will resume from from July 22 that will connect South Assam with Tripura.

The devastating landslides, triggered by unprecedented rainfall on May 14 washed away railway links and caused extensive damage to an 83 km-long train track spread across several stations between Badarpur and Lumding that disconnected South Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram.