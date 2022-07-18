AGARTALA: As many as 4 lakh national flags are to be unfurled in Tripura on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15.

This was announced by the Tripura government in a bid to inspire the young generation for patriotism.

The Tripura government announced that the national flag – the Tricolour – will be unfurled in at least four lakh houses across the state on August 15.

Notably, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has informed that he has already apprised union home minister Amit Shah about the preparation that are underway in accordance with “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative of the central government.

“The four lakh national flags are being made by various self-help groups, handloom and handicrafts department, SC welfare department, panchayat and private producers, which will be distributed through PDS outlets, post office and panchayat offices among the citizens,” Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said.

Moreover, the Tripura government has also initiated several other programmes like – postering along the roadsides, spread of promotional videos in Bengali and Kokborok languages and awareness messages by eminent personalities on social media.