AGARTALA: Classes at the National Law University in Tripura are likely to begin from from the next academic session.

The classes of the National Law University are likely to start in the next session temporarily at the Judicial Academy in Khejur Bagan of Agartala in Tripura.

Notably, Rs 21 crore has already been allocated for the establishment of the National Law University in the Tripura budget for the current fiscal.

The National Law University would, at first, begin the post-graduate courses.

The Tripura government has already identified a plot of land at Narsingarh near the airport for the construction of the permanent university building.

The Tripura cabinet has approved a plot of 9.23 acres of land for the permanent university building.

The Tripura government has also formed a three-member committee for the purpose of selecting a vice-chancellor for the university.

According to reports, as many as ten applications have been received by the Tripura government for the post of vice chancellor of the National Law University.

Chief justice of the Tripura high court will be the ex-officio chancellor.