AGARTALA: Union minister General VK Singh said that the central government is keen to increase flight connectivity with Tripura and revive the airports that are not in use right now.

Singh who had returned to Delhi on Tuesday, concluding his three day Tripura trip, inspected the ongoing highway projects in Tripura and reviewed the progress by chairing a slew of meetings at different parts of the state.

General VK Singh visited the under construction highway at Chawmanu in Dhalai district of Tripura.

Later he chaired a meeting of officials at DM and collector office of Dhalai district.

Sources informed that during the meeting, General Singh reviewed the ongoing national highway projects being constructed by NHIDCL.

Singh said, “The highway projects that are now under progress in Tripura are expected to be complete by January 2023. The monsoon is causing some delay but as per the feedback from ground, things will take shape by next January.”

Also read: Meghalaya: Third party audit to investigate collapse of dome of assembly building

On the airport issue, the minister told officials to arrange land for the airports where flight operations are suspended right now.

“We need land. If the Tripura government fulfils the criterions, the central government has no objection,” he added.

There is strong demand for reviving Kailashahar and Kamalpur airports under Unakoti and Dhalai districts of Tripura respectively.

On being asked about the increase in flight strength, he said, “Most of the airlines are privately owned and thus the government has no power to regulate flights but if there are requirements talks will be initiated through proper channels.”

Before leaving the state, General Singh met Tripura chief minister Manik Saha at the civil secretariat.