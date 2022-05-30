AGARTALA: The Left Front, led by the CPI-M, has announced its candidates for the upcoming bye-elections to four vacant Tripura assembly seats.

Bye-elections to the four vacant Tripura assembly seats in 60 –members house is scheduled to be held on June 23.

From the Left Front, the CPI-M will contest in three seats and one seat has been allocated to the All India Forward Bloc.

LEFT FRONT CANDIDATES:

Krishna Majumder (CPI-M) – Agargala

Raghunath Sarkar (All India Forward Bloc) – Bardowali

Anjan Das (CPI-M) – Surma (SC)

Shailendra Chandra Nath (CPI-M) – Jubarajnagar

Notably, Krishna Majumder (CPI-M) is likely to be up against former Tripura minister and senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman in Agartala constituency.

All India Forward Bloc leader Raghunath Sarkar is likely to contest against senior Congress leader Ashis Kumar Saha in Bardowali.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha is also likely to contest from Bardowali as a BJP candidate.

Votes will be counted on June 26.