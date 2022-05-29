AGARTALA: The ruling BJP in Tripura is likely to announce the list of its candidates for the upcoming bye-elections in the state on June 2.

The BJP is likely to release the names of the party candidates for the Tripura bye-elections after its core committee meeting that is scheduled for May 30.

Sources informed that the tentative list of candidates was finalised by the BJP long back, which will likely be given a nod during the party’s core committee meeting.

Sources added that the BJP was in a quandary for the Agartala seat, from where former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman never faced a defeat for five consecutive elections.

The BJP has proposed the name of Dr Ashok Sinha, who will be up against Sudip Roy Barman from the Agartala assembly constituency in the Tripura by-elections.

In the other three Tripura assembly seats, CM Manik Saha is likely to file nomination from Bordowali constituency while for two other seats names of one doctor and an elected member of Panchayat Samity are being envisaged.

Meanwhile, BJP’s central observer Vinod Sonkar has also completed his state tour and returned to New Delhi.

“All the leaders are satisfied with the proposals and formal announcement will be made on June 2, if no unprecedented changes are made at the eleventh hour,” senior party sources informed.