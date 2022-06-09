The Congress party in Tripura has come out all guns blazing against the BJP-led government in the state.

Tripura Congress has accused the BJP-led government in the state of failing to fulfil the promises it made to the people prior to the 2018 assembly elections.

The Congress party in Tripura has also released a 13-pointer ‘charge-sheet’ against the BJP-led state government.

Tripura Congress said that the BJP-led government in the state failed to provide 50,000 government jobs each year.

While campaigning during the 2018 assembly elections in Tripura, the BJP had promised to provide 50,000 government jobs each year, Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha said.

However, this promise was not fulfilled by the BJP government during its past 52-month rule, the Tripura Congress president added.

Moreover, the Congress alleged that the BJP-led Tripura government failed to maintain law and order in the state.

The Congress also accused the Tripura government of not working on improving the health and education sectors in the state.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations of the Congress party the Tripura unit of the BJP has refuted the allegations.

The Tripura BJP said that the Congress party will receive the response to the allegations when results for the by-polls in the state would be announced on June 26.

By-elections for four vacant assembly seats in Tripura – Town Bordowali, Agartala, Surma and Jubarajnagar – will be held on June 23.