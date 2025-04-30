Agartala: Acting on specific intelligence, alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian tout at Teliamura Railway Station in Tripura around 11:30 am on Tuesday.

The group was intercepted while attempting to board the Agartala–Silchar train.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to BSF sources, the detained Bangladeshi nationals hail from Lakargaon under Chunarughat Police Station in the Habiganj district of Sylhet Division, Bangladesh.

The two Indian accomplices are residents of Khowai district in Tripura and Silchar in Assam.

In addition to this major apprehension, BSF Tripura troops conducted multiple operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border and successfully thwarted several trans-border smuggling attempts. These operations led to the seizure of contraband items valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The BSF has intensified its surveillance along the international border to counter the persistent threats of infiltration and cross-border crime. Security officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the border areas through increased vigilance and proactive operations.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.