Agartala: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan reportedly died by suicide in Tripura on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at the camp of the 114th Battalion in Shilaichhari, Gomati district, around 6:05 am at the Acharya Para Border Outpost (BOP), under the jurisdiction of Shilaichhari Police Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The deceased, identified as Head Constable Surendra Singh (53), was a resident of Rajasthan and the son of the late Dularam.

According to police sources, Singh used his service rifle, an INSAS self-loading rifle, to end his life.

Reports suggest the bullet entered from below and exited through his head, causing instant death. While preliminary investigations point to family issues as a potential cause, the exact reasons behind this tragic act remain unclear.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Senior officials and investigators are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following the post-mortem examination, Singh’s body has been handed over to his family for last rites.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.