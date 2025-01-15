Agartala: In the early hours of Wednesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted multiple attempts of smuggling and infiltration along the international border in Tripura, employing a non-lethal strategy.

According to BSF officials, around six rounds of non-lethal ammunition were fired from Border Outposts (BOPs) located under the jurisdiction of Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala district and Boxanagar Police Station in West Tripura district. The swift action by the BSF personnel led to the seizure of a significant quantity of sugar, narcotics, and other contraband items that were being smuggled across the border.

In a joint operation with the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Khowai Police, BSF troops also conducted a Mobile Check Post operation near Jumiya Colony, located in the BOP Bogabil area under Khowai district. The operation resulted in the rescue of six cattle that were being illegally transported in a vehicle.

A BSF spokesperson emphasized that the force is maintaining a high level of alertness along the international border to prevent infiltration and curb cross-border criminal activities.

