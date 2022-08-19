AGARTALA: A BSF Jawan was left seriously injured after suspected extremist groups opened fire at the patrolling BSF personnel posted at Shimnapur BOP under Anandabazar police station of North Tripura district.

The incident took place near the Indo-Bangla borders located on the fringes of both Tripura and Mizoram.

The suspected militants shot at the BSF Jawans from the Bangladesh side of the fence.

BSF sources said, the injured person has been shifted to Agartala on a chopper and admitted to a private hospital for better treatment.

According to the sources, BSF jawans of BOP-2 BOP were patrolling the border this morning as per daily routine. Suddenly, militants started firing on the border security personnel leaving one of the troops heavily injured.

The BSF jawans also retaliated against the ambush. As a result, the group of extremists fled away to their hideouts.

North Tripura District Superintendent of Police has rushed to the incident site with a large police team.

BSF DIG has also moved to the spot on a helicopter. The BSF has also started a combing operation in the area.

The condition of the injured personnel is learnt to be critical.

However, it is not yet known which group the militants belonged to.

Further details to be updated.