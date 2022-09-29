Agartala: CPI (M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Thursday lashed out at the ruling BJP government in Tripura for allegedly trying to take credit of the development activities done by previous Left government to gain political mileage.

Claiming that the BJP government draws a big cipher in terms of performance, Chowdhury said, “Point out a single project which has been approved, sanctioned and completed by the present government. You will see big posters on the PMAY houses. The beneficiaries who have received houses recently were selected in the year 2011.”

“At that point of time, the Left Front was in power. Incidentally, I was the rural development minister then in Tripura when the socio-economic survey was conducted. After that no fresh survey was done and based on the report prepared by the Left Front government people received houses,” he added.

Accusing the BJP government in Centre of partiality, Chowdhury said, “For four years, the Centre withheld the houses. All these beneficiaries received houses in one lot. Where is the big thing happening? It is like a betrayal. The prices of construction materials, wages of workers and related expenditure have only increased in the last four years but the funds have not been increased”.

“Government’s inhuman treatment dampened the festive spirit”, he alleged.

Chowdhury also claimed that ahead of the festive season people did not get the pending wages of TUEP and MGNREGA.

He also blamed the saffron party for the dire straits of the state’s rural economy.

Chowdhury, who was addressing a public rally at Teliamura alleged that back to back blows in the form of demonetization and GST have completely shattered the foundation of the country’s rural economy.